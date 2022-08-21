×
Pence Walks Back Idea of Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence raises both palms incredulously
Former Vice President Mike Pence (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 21 August 2022 10:01 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence has walked back his recent statement of potentially testifying before the January 6 Committee.

Although the former Vice President had recently said he would consider testifying, Pence told The Washington Times over the weekend, "if the committee wanted to extend a formal invitation I would consider it, but we would reflect very carefully on my obligations to preserve the separation of powers and the constitutional framework that I served in."

"I have real concerns about the partisan nature of the Jan. 6 committee," Pence continued. "By essentially rendering this as a partisan committee that's operating on a very partisan basis — and at times leaking information and leaking testimony — I think in many respects it has squandered an opportunity to really thoughtfully examine what took place that day and where the failings were."

Previously, Pence said he would give "due consideration" to testifying before the committee, stating at a New Hampshire event last week, "any invitation that would be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president."

It "would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill," Pence said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

