Former Pence Chief of Staff Testifies Before House Jan. 6 Panel

Marc Short, chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the media outside the White House in 2019. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Monday, 31 January 2022 07:02 PM

Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, testified last Wednesday before the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in response to a subpoena, sources told CNN.

The testimony may act as a proxy for Pence, who has indicated he does not wish to appear, sources told the network.

Short was with Pence at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, and participated in a meeting two days before the Capitol riot where attorney John Eastman attempted to persuade Pence to overturn the election results, according to CNN.

The committee previously questioned retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence's former national security adviser. It cited his testimony alleging that Trump had attempted to coerce Pence to overturn the election results.

"You're not tough enough to make the call," Kellogg testified that Trump told Pence in a phone call on the morning of Jan. 6.

On Sunday, Trump again criticized Pence in a statement for not fighting harder to overturn the election results last year.

"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away," Trump said in his statement. "Unfortunately, he didn't exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"

Monday, 31 January 2022 07:02 PM
