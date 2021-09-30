×
Pence: I've Spoken 'About a Dozen Times' to Trump Since January

(Julio Cortez/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 30 September 2021 03:51 PM

Former President Donald Trump has publicly lamented Vice President Mike Pence's disinterest in challenging the certification of the 2020 presidential election Jan. 6, but Pence said in a recent podcast the former running mates have spoken since they left office.

"We've spoken probably about a dozen times since the inauguration," Pence told the "Ruthless" podcast.

Pence maintained he did not have the authority to reject Electoral College votes certified by the states as he presided over the joint session of Congress as it processed and certified the election for incoming President Joe Biden on Jan. 6.

"Obviously, it was a difficult day in January," Pence told the podcast. "It was a dark day at our Capitol building. We've moved past it. We finished the work, and I can tell you honestly my focus is entirely on the future, and I believe that future is bright."

Pence is reportedly seeking to fundraise for a potential 2024 GOP presidential primary campaign, setting a goal of $18 million to launch a candidacy, according to The Hill.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.
