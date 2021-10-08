Pence: 'Greatest Honor of My Life to Be' Trump's VP

Former Vice President Mike Pence said during a speech this week that "it was the greatest honor of my life to be vice president with President Donald Trump," adding that he "couldn’t be more proud" of their work.

Pence also spoke about his time in office and his Christian faith at Montgomery, Alabama’s, Faulkner University for the school’s annual benefit dinner on Thursday.

"It was the greatest honor of my life to be vice president with President Donald Trump," Pence said, according to AL.com. "And I couldn’t be more proud of all that our administration accomplished."

He counted among those accomplishments moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, trade deals, and the administration’s judicial appointments, among others.

Pence went on to say that the Capitol riot on January 6th was a "tragic day," and said that he and Trump talked several days after the violence occurred where they had an amicable meeting. He noted that they have spoken since and that he is focused on the future.

"I have never been more confident about the future of America because I have faith," he said.

Pence ended his speech with a story about a time when he was in college and felt something missing was from his life while attending a Christian music festival in 1978.

"I stood up and walked down and accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and personal savior. It changed my life forever and for the better," he said, adding later that while he was a Democrat as a high school student, he "joined the Reagan revolution after 1980 and never looked back."

Faulkner University President Michael Williams said the proceeds from the event will go to support scholarships to the school.

"That’s one of our goals, quite frankly, is can we bring a provocative, global voice to Montgomery to really expose our fellow citizens to a world leader," Williams said.

"So this is a unique opportunity for the university but it’s a unique opportunity for the River Region. And to be honest with you, there are people here from five or six states. A lot of our alums come back. This is kind of a mini-homecoming for them as well, and supporters of the university."