Pence Group Launches $10 Million Ad Campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence's political advocacy group has launched a $10 million television ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden and Democrats over the invasion of Ukraine.

Advancing American Freedom's ad campaign comes just a few days after Pence appeared to rebuke former President Donald Trump when he told Republican donors,"there is no room in this party for apologists for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

The ads will start airing Monday in areas where House Democrats face a challenging midterm election. This includes four Democrats in Texas, three in Pennsylvania, and others in Maine, Arizona, Kansas, Ohio, New Jersey, New Mexico, Iowa, Virginia, and Oregon, according to Fox News. The ads target Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying this decision caused the U.S. to become more dependent on Russian oil.

"Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine, before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives, a horrific decision had already been made," a narrator says in the video. "Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America's Keystone pipeline and dramatically increased Americans' dependence on Russian oil, endangering America's security and helping Russia fund their invasion."

"In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to stand up to Putin and stand up for American energy," Pence, who did not appear in the ad, said in a statement to The Hill.