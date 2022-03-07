×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | mike pence | ad | campaign

Pence Group Launches $10 Million Ad Campaign

mike pence speaks during a news conference with an american flag in the background
Former Vice President Mike Pence (Mandel Ngan/AP)

By    |   Monday, 07 March 2022 05:35 PM

Former Vice President Mike Pence's political advocacy group has launched a $10 million television ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden and Democrats over the invasion of Ukraine.

Advancing American Freedom's ad campaign comes just a few days after Pence appeared to rebuke former President Donald Trump when he told Republican donors,"there is no room in this party for apologists for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

The ads will start airing Monday in areas where House Democrats face a challenging midterm election. This includes four Democrats in Texas, three in Pennsylvania, and others in Maine, Arizona, Kansas, Ohio, New Jersey, New Mexico, Iowa, Virginia, and Oregon, according to Fox News. The ads target Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying this decision caused the U.S. to become more dependent on Russian oil.

"Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine, before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives, a horrific decision had already been made," a narrator says in the video. "Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America's Keystone pipeline and dramatically increased Americans' dependence on Russian oil, endangering America's security and helping Russia fund their invasion."

"In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to stand up to Putin and stand up for American energy," Pence, who did not appear in the ad, said in a statement to The Hill.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Vice President Mike Pence's political advocacy group has launched a $10 million television ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden and Democrats over the invasion of Ukraine.
mike pence, ad, campaign, democrats, house, midterms
233
2022-35-07
Monday, 07 March 2022 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved