Poll: Sen. Mike Lee Takes Commanding Lead Over GOP Primary Opponents

mike lee speaks into mic
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill during a press conference at U.S. Capitol on Aug. 04, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 12:23 PM

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, holds a 42-point lead over his closest Republican primary opponents, a new poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights reveals.

Forty-five percent of Utah’s Republican primary voters backed Lee, according to the poll commissioned by the September Group.

Here are how the rest of the poll results break down:

  • 3% say they support former state Rep. Becky Edwards.
  • 3% say they back Brendan Wright, an area planning manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
  • 2% support marketing executive Ally Isom.
  • 48% say they are still undecided.

"Though not yet over the all-important 50% benchmark, Mike Lee is strides ahead of his opponents in terms of support," Chuck Warren, managing director at September Group, is quoted by The Hill. "Lee’s challengers may have more of a hike up King’s Peak than a walk in Zion Park in next year’s GOP primary in Utah."

The poll, conducted Aug. 2-8, surveyed 337 registered Republicans. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
