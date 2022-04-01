Trump Endorses Incumbent Mike Lee for Utah Senate in 2022

Former President Donald Trump has made his choice in the state of Utah.

On Friday, Trump endorsed incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, for the upcoming senatorial race, which includes the Republican primary on June 28, and then a general election on Nov. 8.

According to Ballotpedia, Lee's immediate competition includes Becky Edwards, Laird Fetzer Hamblin and Ally Isom in the Republican primary. Should advance from there, Lee could face Evan McMullin, a former Republican-turned-independent, on the second Tuesday of November.

"Senator Mike Lee has done an outstanding job for the wonderful people of Utah. There is no greater voice for our Military, our Vets, Law and Order, or our Second Amendment, which is under total siege," Trump wrote. "He loves his State, and is by far the superior Senator there — not even a contest! He is running against Evan 'McMuffin' McMullin, a man that does not represent the standards and policies of the great people of Utah.

"All you have to do is read the ads about McMuffin in the last campaign to know what he stands for. He is laughed at by all, and would be a disaster for the State — and you can’t have two such Senators like that at one time. Mike Lee, on the other hand, is top of the line. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

According to the Washington Examiner, a recent poll of likely Utah voters had Lee with a 24-point lead over McMullin in a hypothetical general election.

Since 1977, Utah has had only Republicans in the Senate — a list that includes Lee (elected in 2010), Jake Garn, Bob Bennett, Mitt Romney and Orrin Hatch, who held seven consecutive terms as senator from 1977 to 2019.

