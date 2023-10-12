×
Rep. Lawler: Nearly Time to Expand Pro Tem's Powers

Thursday, 12 October 2023 09:58 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Thursday night that the time is fast approaching to expand the powers of the speaker pro tempore if the Republican conference can't muster the 217 votes to elect a permanent speaker in the House.

Lawler made the comments after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and the chamber's majority leader, dropped out of the race.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was installed as Speaker pro tem and is limited, via House rules, to overseeing the election of the permanent speaker. The House could elect him as Speaker Pro Tempore or just vote to expand his powers.

"We need to work and elect a speaker," Lawler said. "If we are somehow unable to get to 217 [votes] in the next 24 to 48 hours, then I think that needs to be looked at so that we can at least be focused on doing the work of the American people."

Thursday, 12 October 2023 09:58 PM
