Rep. Lawler Opposes Reclassifying Marijuana

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said he opposes President Donald Trump’s proposal to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

"I think rescheduling marijuana is wrong," Lawler said in an interview.

"Marijuana is a gateway drug. Most of the people who end up using hard substances start out on marijuana."

Trump said Monday that his administration is considering reclassifying marijuana under federal drug law, a move that would place it in a less restrictive category.

Trump's comments follow reports last week that the White House was reviewing whether to direct federal agencies to move marijuana to a Schedule III designation.

"We are considering that," Trump said in the Oval Office.

"A lot of people want to see the reclassification because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can't be done unless you reclassify, so we are looking at that very strongly," he said.

Lawler said the concentration of THC has increased significantly in recent decades.

"When you look at the challenges that we're facing as a country with substance use disorder, I don't think rescheduling marijuana is wise," he said.

Marijuana has been classified as a Schedule I substance since 1971, placing it in the same category as heroin and LSD.

Under federal law, Schedule I drugs are defined as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Schedule III substances include ketamine, anabolic steroids, testosterone, and medications such as Tylenol with codeine.

Trump endorsed rescheduling marijuana during the presidential campaign and said in August that a decision could come within weeks, though no action has yet been taken.

Rescheduling would not decriminalize marijuana or eliminate federal penalties for possession or use, and critics argue it would result in limited changes to criminal justice policy.

Forty-two states and Washington, D.C., allow medical marijuana use, and 24 states permit recreational use.