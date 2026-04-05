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Tags: mike lawler | iran | ground forces | uranium | trump

Rep. Lawler: Boots in Iran Only for Uranium Mission

By    |   Sunday, 05 April 2026 09:01 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Sunday that any potential deployment of U.S. troops in Iran should be narrowly focused, stressing that securing the country's enriched uranium would be the only clear objective.

Speaking on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Lawler addressed ongoing discussions about possible U.S. military involvement amid rising tensions with Tehran.

"I think the question, moving forward, with respect to any troops on the ground, would be, For what purpose? And I think the only purpose that I could see would be to get the enriched uranium," Lawler said.

The New York Republican emphasized that such a step would require coordination with Congress and careful consideration behind closed doors.

"And I think that is something that does need to be discussed with Congress in a classified setting," he continued. "And I think Congress would need to be briefed on that particular matter."

Lawler's remarks come as President Donald Trump weighs options to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities, including the possibility of sending U.S. forces to secure highly enriched uranium in the country.

Using U.S. ground troops against Iran will be on the table if Tehran does not reach a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said Sunday. Trump said "no" when asked by The Hill if he would rule out sending ground troops into Iran.

The issue of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has long been a flashpoint in U.S. foreign policy, with lawmakers on Capitol Hill debating the best course of action to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons while avoiding a wider conflict in the region.

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Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Sunday that any potential deployment of U.S. troops in Iran should be narrowly focused, stressing that securing the country's enriched uranium would be the only clear objective.
mike lawler, iran, ground forces, uranium, trump
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2026-01-05
Sunday, 05 April 2026 09:01 PM
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