Speaker Johnson Amends Trump-Epstein 'Informant' Comment

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rephrased remarks he made last week when he suggested President Donald Trump served as an "FBI informant" against late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Johnson said he intended to highlight Trump's cooperation with law enforcement during its inquiries into Epstein, not to tag the president as somehow being directly involved in the investigation.

"I don't know if I used the right word," Johnson told reporters Monday, according to The Hill. "I said 'FBI informant,' but I'm not sure. I wasn't there — this isn't my lane. I'm just repeating what is common knowledge and has been out in the public for a long time: President Trump was never a hindrance to the Epstein investigation, he was trying to assist, and that he is disgusted."

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Johnson said Trump "was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down," a comment that drew scrutiny. The word "informant" generally refers to individuals who confidentially supply law enforcement with information, often in sensitive cases.

Johnson, a longtime ally of Trump, on Monday said his earlier remark was meant to refer to reports that Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago property years before Epstein faced federal sex trafficking charges and died in 2019.

"I mentioned that what the attorneys for the victims have been very clear about … he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago when he learned about this — the allegations of just evil behavior, evil acts — and that he was assisting, participating in some way, with law enforcement to bring about an end to that," Johnson said.

The clarification came as survivors of Epstein's abuse spoke at the Capitol, calling for the release of more records about Epstein's network and others potentially implicated. A bipartisan group of lawmakers continues to push for the disclosure of additional information, while Trump has repeatedly dismissed demands for the "Epstein files" as a "Democrat hoax."

Also Monday, Epstein's estate reportedly turned over some of the material subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.