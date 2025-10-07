House Speaker: Schumer 'Terrified' of Political Winds

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., is "terrified" about his political future.

That's why, Johnson claimed, Schumer is continuing to vote against a funding measure to reopen the federal government.

Johnson told reporters at the briefing that it wasn't long ago when Schumer voted in March to support similar stopgap funding and said the potential consequences of a shutdown were worse than the short-term budget option.

The speaker said nothing has changed between now and then. "Throughout [Schumer's] entire career, he has been very, very consistent about the necessity of keeping the government open. Until just now."

Johnson said what has happened is Schumer "is recognizing the reality of the political winds changing in the state of New York, likely to elect a Marxist to be the mayor of New York City. And Chuck Schumer is terrified by that."

The speaker said Schumer is no longer the "flavor of the day," and has to look tough to stay relevant. "He's not far enough left for the Marxists," Johnson said, "and he knows he's gonna get a challenge from his left flank. So he has to show a fight against President [Donald] Trump, no matter how ridiculous it is."

Johnson said Schumer needs to stand up for Americans since the cost of the ongoing government shutdown is beginning to take effect. "Each week, the shutdown continues, it will wipe out an estimated $15 billion in our gross domestic product in our country."

Johnson said Republicans are ready to get the government back in action and said Democrats needed to see the light.

Senate efforts to reopen the federal government collapsed as competing funding bills failed to gain the necessary votes.

Partisan divisions over spending priorities have so far blocked approval of a stopgap funding measure.