Speaker Johnson Remembers O'Connor as a 'Trailblazer'

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 12:35 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Friday remembered late former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor as a "trailblazer" who was widely regarded while she was on the bench.

"As the first woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, Justice O’Connor inspired a generation of women — including the five female Justices that succeeded her — to chart a path that previously seemed unattainable," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died Friday at the age of 93.

"Despite never serving as Chief Justice, she was widely regarded as the most powerful justice on the bench during her tenure," Johnson said, adding that he and his wife, Kelly, "express our sympathies and join millions of others in prayer for the O’Connor family today, as our nation has lost a legal giant."

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

