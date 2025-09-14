WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mike johnson | russia | sanctions | overdue

Speaker Johnson: Sanctions on Russia Long Overdue

By    |   Sunday, 14 September 2025 06:34 PM EDT

Sanctions on Russia are long overdue, House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The Louisiana Republican backed the effort by fellow party members Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania to add such a sanctions package to legislation aimed at averting a government shutdown in two weeks.

"I do believe that desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think appropriate sanctions on Russia are far overdue," Johnson said.

The speaker emphasized that "there's a big appetite for that in Congress, so we're willing to work with the White House and our Senate colleagues in the House to get that done, and I'm anxious to do it, personally."

Johnson stressed, however, that "we have defer to the commander in chief," President Donald Trump, on the issue, since "Congress really can't do this on its own volition, because, of course, the president would need to sign whatever you do into law. So it has to be a partnership."

The speaker added that "the president is a strong and bold leader on the world stage. He has brokered peace around the world in other conflicts in a way that no one before him has been able to do. And so we're trusting that he can use that same force and that same approach to bring about finally an end to this war in Ukraine."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sanctions on Russia are long overdue, House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. The Louisiana Republican backed the effort by fellow party members to add such a sanctions package to legislation aimed at averting a government shutdown soon.
mike johnson, russia, sanctions, overdue
232
2025-34-14
Sunday, 14 September 2025 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved