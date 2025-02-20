House Republicans in Hispanic Districts Urge No Medicaid Cuts

Republicans in the House who represent Hispanic-leaning districts wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., asking him not to make serious cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs.

House Republicans are proposing a $4.5 trillion budget that prioritizes President Donald Trump's wishes for border security and energy policy while also extending the tax cuts passed in 2017. To offset the tax cuts, the House has proposed $2 trillion in spending cuts to various departments, including $880 billion in Medicaid spending over the next decade, Politico reported.

Republican Reps. Tony Gonzales and Monica De La Cruz of Texas, David Valadao of California, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, along with Dels. James Moylan of Guam and Kimberlyn King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands, sent the letter to Johnson Wednesday.

"Slashing Medicaid would have serious consequences, particularly in rural and predominantly Hispanic communities where hospitals and nursing homes are already struggling to keep their doors open," the letter read.

With a slim majority, Johnson can afford very few defections if all Democrats stand in opposition to the legislation, as expected.

"For many families across the country, Medicaid is their only access to healthcare," the lawmakers wrote, noting 30% of those enrolled in Medicaid are Hispanic and are "expected to bear the brunt of these reductions."

Johnson has said the Medicaid savings would come from eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the program and implementing work requirements.

"Medicaid has never been on the chopping block," Johnson said. "You know, work is good for you; you find dignity in work.

"And the people that are not doing that, we're going to try to get their attention. Everyone needs to take a deep sigh of relief and understand that we're not going to harm any Americans with this."

The legislators also said many families in their districts and territories rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.