Speaker Johnson: Taylor Greene 'Likes the Big Interviews'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., took a jab at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., following her appearances on HBO and ABC, telling reporters, "She likes to get the big interviews, and that's fine."

"I'm not unaccustomed to hearing criticism from Marjorie. We have intense fellowship as we say in the Deep South … And she knows I've got an open door," Johnson said Wednesday during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith's podcast "Straight Shooter."

"She can come in and talk with me anytime, but she goes on these shows. She likes to get the big interviews, and that's fine."

"Everybody has the right," he added.

Greene has accused GOP male leaders, especially in the House, of being ineffective and of marginalizing strong conservative women.

On Tuesday, she told ABC's "The View" that staying out of session for weeks during the government shutdown was "an embarrassment."

"I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone."

"And the worst thing that I just can't get over is we're not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House, and we should be at work," Greene said.

"I want all federal employees to be paid. I want all the programs to be funded, and I think that is our job, all of us together, Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate."

"Look, I am with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this, I am really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men," she added.

"When I talk about weak Republican men, I am pretty much talking oftentimes about the leadership in the House and Senate, and they are just not getting our agenda done."

Johnson told Smith that 99.5% of GOP lawmakers in the lower chamber "understand exactly what we're doing and why."

"Marjorie has a difference of opinion. That's up to her," he added.

Greene during an interview with HBO's Bill Maher also slammed Republicans for not having a plan on healthcare.

"The Democrats passed Obamacare, but yet the Republicans have never done anything to correct the problems that exist with it. And I don't think it's an easy thing to fix," she said.

"However, it's something that we should have a plan for, and Mike Johnson, for a month now, cannot give me a single policy idea," said Greene. "And I'm angry about that."