Johnson, Thune PACs Target Dems, 'Woke Mob' on Shutdown

The main super PACs for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., are pooling together on ads blaming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the government shutdown, Axios reported.

American Action Network and One Nation will run ads in New York and Washington, D.C., saying Democrat leaders have caved to the "woke mob" in forcing a government shutdown.

"The inmates are running the asylum in the liberal caucus," the ad says, with photos of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and other lawmakers featured.

"The woke mob demanded a government shutdown. So that's exactly what liberals in Congress are doing.

"They voted to shut down the government because extremists want free healthcare for illegals, massive tax hikes. They're even backing violent protests," the ad continues.

"The lunatic left is at the wheel and liberals in Congress are along for the ride. Call and tell them, 'Vote to help working families, not to shut down the government.'"

One Nation is the 501(c)(4) arm of the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC for Thune.

American Action Network is the 501(c)(4) arm of the Congressional Leadership Fund, which acts as the main super PAC for Johnson.