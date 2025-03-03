Speaker Johnson Unveils Guest List for Trump's Address

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has revealed his guest list for President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, a group that includes border czar Tom Homan.

According to an email sent by Johnson's office, the speaker is also inviting Olivia Hayes and Commonwealth LNG Chair Ben Dell.

Hayes is a widow from Kinder, Louisiana, which is in Johnson's district. Her husband was killed by an illegal immigrant in a drunken-driving accident, the speaker's office said.

Other guests include Noa Argamani, who was taken hostage by Hamas during the terror group's invasion and massacre beginning on Oct. 7, 2023. Argamani was rescued in a joint operation by Israeli forces last June.

Conservative voices Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh, both of The Daily Wire, are also expected to attend as guests of Johnson, according to the email.