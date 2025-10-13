Speaker Johnson: Trump's Strength Freed All Hostages

For the first time in two years, no Israeli hostages remain in the hands of Hamas, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

He said it was a milestone achieved through President Donald Trump's "strength and fortitude."

"For the first time in 738 days, there are no living Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas," the Louisiana Republican said in a statement following the release of 20 living Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war.

"In just eight and a half months in office, President Trump and his Administration have ensured the safe release and return of all 20 living Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity, putting lasting peace in the Middle East within reach.

"This is a day of profound hope and joy for the entire free world, and a day only possible under the leadership, strength, and fortitude of President Trump," he added.

"With this historic achievement, President Trump has accomplished what others have only talked about — or tried and failed.

"Time and time again, the President is demonstrating that American strength delivers peace," he added.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

Trump hailed a "dawn of a new Middle East" Monday in remarks before the Israeli parliament.

He then attended a summit in Egypt with world leaders on Gaza's future where he said the second phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas had "already started."

"It started, as far as we're concerned," Trump, sitting alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, said of the agreement. "And you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other."