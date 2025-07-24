Speaker Johnson: House Has Codified 50 Trump Executive Orders

The House of Representatives has so far voted to codify 50 of President Donald Trump's executive actions, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"The American people gave President Trump a clear mandate to enact his America First agenda — and House Republicans are answering that call. To date, we've voted to codify 50 of the President's executive orders into law, from reining in waste, fraud, and abuse to cutting bureaucratic red tape that has strangled America's innovators, job creators, and entrepreneurs," Johnson said in a press release.

"The last four years under [former] President Joe Biden made painfully clear how quickly progress can be undone unless Congress steps in. That's why House Republicans are working around the clock to codify President Trump's executive actions and enshrine his historic agenda into law."