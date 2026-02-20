Speaker Defends Trump Tariffs After Court Ruling

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Friday defended President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, arguing they strengthened U.S. leverage even as the Supreme Court struck down a key legal rationale.

The justices ruled 6-3 on Friday that Trump exceeded his authority by using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose broad tariffs on imports from most countries, a decision that could halt collections and invite refund claims.

In a post on social media, Johnson wrote: "No one can deny that the President's use of tariffs has brought in billions of dollars and created immense leverage for America's trade strategy and for securing strong, reciprocal America-first trade agreements with countries that had been taking advantage of American workers for decades."

He added: "Congress and the Administration will determine the best path forward in the coming weeks."

Many other tariffs remain in place under separate statutes, including Section 232 national security duties on products such as steel and aluminum, leaving the administration other avenues to tax imports.

Trump began rolling out the tariff program in 2025, targeting major partners including Canada, Mexico and China, while critics say the duties raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses.