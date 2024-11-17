Speaker Johnson Leaves Door Open for Recess Appointments

It may be possible to make use of recess appointments to speed up the confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told "Fox News Sunday."

"We're in a time of very divided government and a very partisan atmosphere in Washington. I wish it were not," Johnson replied when asked if he would be willing to let Trump use the recess appointment process instead of the regular Senate confirmation process for certain nominees.

"I wish the Senate would simply do its job of advise and consent and allow the president to put the persons in his Cabinet of his choosing. But if this thing bogs down, it would be a great detriment to the country, to the American people.

"We'll evaluate all that at the appropriate time, and we'll make the appropriate decision. There may be a function for that," he said.

"We'll have to see how it plays out."

To permit the recess appointment process to take place, the House and Senate would have to vote to adjourn for at least 10 days, according to NBC News. For that to occur, both chambers would have to agree unanimously to do so, or the House and Senate would have to vote on a concurrent resolution to adjourn for a specific amount of time.

"I'm sympathetic to all these arguments," Johnson said.

"As I said, we'll have to see how this develops. I am very hopeful, very hopeful, that the Senate will do its job, and that is, provide its advice and consent and move these nominees along."