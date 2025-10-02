Speaker Johnson: Dems Want Health Benefits for Illegal Migrants

Democrats forced the current government shutdown because they want health benefits for illegal migrants, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Thursday.

Flanked by fellow Republican lawmakers, Johnson spoke at a press conference on day two of the shutdown, which began after enough senators refused to support a clean 24-page continuing resolution that was passed by the House.

"They have made a decision that they would rather give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens than to keep the doors open for the American people to keep vital services, veterans' services, healthcare, and nutrition for women, infants, and children," Johnson said.

"They would rather not pay the troops and TSA agents and Border Patrol agents. They would rather stop services of FEMA in the middle of a hurricane season than to do the right thing — for partisan political purposes," he said, referncing the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"It is selfish, it is reprehensible, and it is exactly the opposite of what they have all said themselves, in their own words, very passionately every day until now."

Johnson said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., not only rejected the CR, he also filed a counterproposal.

"Now, what was in that counterproposal?" Johnson asked. "You can see it for yourselves. In fact, if you're watching at home, go to my website [https://www.speaker.gov/] right now. Go to the press releases tab, and you'll see it. It's listed right there. Just click on it."

"I'd like you to turn in your hymnals to page 57, OK? Section 2141. It is there in black letters. They filed this. This is not a talking point. This is what they proposed."

Johnson said Republicans took control of the House aiming to "cut off resources — hard-earned taxpayer dollars by American citizens — not going to reward people for breaking our law and coming over the border."

"And we did that," he said. "The one big, big, beautiful bill, the Working Families Tax Cut, included a huge provision. A big chunk of that bill was the health provisions.

"Now, why are we saying that they want to return and restore taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens? Because that's exactly what they did."

Pointing reporters to counterproposal, Johnson also criticized proposed funding he said would return "a half-billion dollars" to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and remove a $50 billion rural hospital fund included in the GOP package. He estimated Democrats' approach would lead to "nearly $200 billion" in spending on illegal immigrants and other noncitizens.

The House-passed CR would keep the government open through Nov. 21 to allow House-Senate negotiators to reconcile differences among appropriations bills.