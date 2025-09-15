WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson: CR May Include Funds for Legislative Security

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 05:11 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday told reporters that a stopgap bill to keep the government funded past the Oct. 1 deadline could include a measure providing additional security to legislators following the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk last week.

When asked on Monday about progress toward either a full budget bill or a continuing resolution, Johnson said that although legislators had hoped to pass something before taking a weeklong break, that may not be possible.

"I'd like to … if we can get it from the House, get it done this week before we leave," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said in a statement.

"We don't have that yet because we're trying to resolve this," Johnson said, noting that lawmakers are still considering adding funds to a continuing resolution. "We have to protect our judges and those who serve in those two branches, but also, of course, in Congress. And so we're looking at an amount that would be appropriate for a continuing resolution."

He added, "We'll determine what everyone believes is appropriate."

