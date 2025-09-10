WATCH TV LIVE

House Speaker Warns of Heightened Security Concerns

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 10:51 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said lawmakers are facing a "deluge" of security concerns in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, telling CNN that Capitol Hill officials are actively assessing threats.

"We have to take serious measures for serious times," Johnson said.

The speaker also criticized the role of social media, calling it "a toxin in politics" that has fueled rising anger and hostility.

Despite the climate of division, Johnson urged unity.

"At the end of the day, we've got to recognize once more that we are all fellow Americans," Johnson added. "We should see one another as colleagues and fellow citizens and fellow countrymen, and not as enemies."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


