Huckabee Visits Yad Vashem, Reaffirms US-Israel Bond

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 08:50 AM EDT

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited Yad Vashem on Thursday to pay tribute to the six million Jews murdered by the Third Reich and its helpers.

During his visit, Huckabee laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance, bearing the inscription of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

In a post on X, he stated, "Today, I visited @yadvashem and paid respects to the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. We reaffirm our sacred duty: Never Again. The United States stands firmly with Israel in combating antisemitism and preserving the truth of history."

Huckabee's visit to Yad Vashem underscores his longstanding support for the Jewish state. In an interview on May 11, he said President Donald Trump has not abandoned Israel.

Furthermore, Huckabee has expressed a deep personal connection to Israel, referring to it as his "home" on May 6.

The ambassador warned at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 28 that if Iran refuses to give up its nuclear ambitions, Trump "won't be dragged into a war, he'll lead it."

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


