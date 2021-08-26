×
Rep. Mike Doyle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Doyle Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa. speaks during the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 26 August 2021 01:37 PM

Rep. Mike Doyle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his website. The Pennsylvania Democrat becomes the 11th member of Congress to test positive since July.

Doyle said via Twitter, "I'm feeling okay and having only mild symptoms, but I'll be quarantining in DC for a 10-day period, as the District of Columbia requires."  

According to Fox News, Doyle’s positive test comes despite the fact that the congressman said he had been fully-vaccinated and was "taking the appropriate precautions."

Of the 11 members of congress to test positive during the latest surge of the coronavirus, 10 of those said that had been full-vaccinated. The number of legislators testing positive corresponds with a national surge in the number of reported infections due to the highly-contagious delta variant.

Rep. Mike Doyle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his website. The Pennsylvania Democrat becomes the 11th member of Congress to test positive since July. Doyle said via Twitter, "I'm feeling...
