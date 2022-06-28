Biden Rebukes Abbott: Migrant Deaths Not Caused By Border Policies

The White House released a heartfelt statement addressing the loss of over 50 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday night, The Hill reported.

“Our prayers are with those who lost their lives, their loved ones, as well as those still fighting for their lives,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

“While we are still learning all the facts about what happened and the Department of Homeland Security has the lead for the investigation, initial reports are that this tragedy was caused by smugglers or human traffickers who have no regard for the lives they endanger and exploit to make a profit,” he added.

However, Biden did not stop there. The president continued, deflecting blame attributed to him by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in the day – who claimed his “open border policies were partially responsible for the incident.

“These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my Administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Biden stated in response to Abbott, without naming him.

According to local police, only 18 migrants initially survived the incident, with three more dying in the hospital after critical care. Another three individuals were arrested in connection to the incident, with an investigation ongoing.