Large Groups of Migrants Strain Busiest Border Section

Large groups of people who have entered the U.S. illegally are putting a strain on Border Patrol agents, officials say, pointing to two more large groups that crossed into Texas on Thursday.

"The Del Rio Sector is amidst a record-breaking year for illegal crossings. This fiscal year, we have encountered 345 large groups & 20 of those have already come this month. These large groups put a huge strain not only on our agents & resources, but on our communities as well," Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted on Thursday along with photos of the groups.

The Del Rio Sector sees more than 60% of large migrant group crossings, according to a Labor Day weekend recap report by Gerardo Inocencio, Eagle Pass South acting patrol agent in charge, according to Breitbart News. According to the report, 10 large groups of 2,395 migrants crossed the border during the long holiday weekend.

The Thursday groups included more than 800 migrants who crossed the Rio Grande three hours apart near Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Breitbart.

One group, which contained over 500 migrants, included people from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, officials told Breitbart.

The increasingly busy sector is dangerous for migrants crossing the river illegally, as was seen when 13 drowned attempting to cross the Rio Grande last week as part of a large group.