Sen. Cruz Cancels Subpoena Vote on Migrants at Massport

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is canceling a vote to subpoena the Massachusetts Port Authority for documents requested last year related to the sheltering of migrants in Boston Logan International Airport after the public authority complied "at the eleventh hour."

"It turns out subpoenas work," Cruz said Wednesday before the Senate Commerce Committee executive session.

"Massport, which housed illegal aliens at Logan Airport during the Biden years, refused to cooperate at all" with subpoenas in 2024.

"Unlike the operators of JFK and O'Hare Airport, both of whom also housed illegal aliens, Massport refused to respond to inquiries that I had made as this committee's Ranking Member last year, and yet, with the vote scheduled today at the eleventh hour, Massport has decided to comply, so we will withdraw the subpoena motion," he added.

"This is a win for the federal taxpayers and for airline passengers who thought their money was going to pay for services at Logan but instead financed a dormitory for illegal aliens."

Cruz, though, signaled that more subpoenas could be coming.

"I hope this is a message to other entities that when Congress has serious oversight questions, you should answer them, and if you refuse, this committee will exercise all the authorities it has to ensure we can engage in full and rigorous oversight," he said.