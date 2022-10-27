Watchdog Calls on IRS to Probe Soros-Backed Group That Sued DeSantis

A conservative watchdog is demanding the IRS audit Alianza Americas, a George Soros-funded group that sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flying illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) alleged in a Wednesday complaint that the 501(c)(3) lied on its tax returns in 2019 and 2020 when it claimed that it didn't engage in lobbying, despite disclosing "extensive lobbying activities" in the same documents.

"It seems abundantly clear that Alianza Americas has violated the IRS laws and regulations for failing to report that it engages in lobbying activities as defined by the IRS and failing to file the required Schedule C listing the expenditures for such activities," the complaint read.

It comes after Alianza filed a class-action lawsuit in September against DeSantis over his migrant transportation plan — a suit where the group represents the 50 Venezuelan migrants sent to Massachusetts from a Texas airport to seek asylum.

According to the Washington Examiner, the group accepted roughly $1.4 million from Soros' Open Society Foundations network between 2016 and 2020. Alianza also received $8.5 million in federal grants in 2021.

"Besides possible illegal lobbying, NLPC is calling on the IRS to investigate the group and its leadership for certifying under penalty of perjury that they do not engage in any lobbying activities at all," said NLPC counsel Paul Kamenar.

The complaint comes alongside an effort by Texas Republican congressman Chip Roy and congresswoman Beth Van Duyne to audit the federal grants sent to the group through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Health Resources and Services Administration.

"As members of Congress we take seriously our roles of ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely and within the confines of the law, and we are sure you share that goal," Roy and Van Duyne wrote to HHS inspector general Christi Grimm.

"As such, we are requesting a review of all grants received by Alianza Americas as well as the publicly disclosed actions taken by Alianza Americas that would be in violation of the law and federal regulations."