Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Among Trump-Backed Winners

Former President Donald Trump appears to have gotten a clean sweep with his endorsements in Tuesday night's primaries.

Incumbent Rep. Mary Miller is the projected winner of the Illinois District 15 House Republican primary, Decision Desk HQ predicts.

Miller defeated Rep. Rodney Davis, also an incumbent, but redistricting pitted the two against each other. Miller put up her MAGA credentials against, whom she called a "RINO," or Republicn in Name Only, for voting to certify President Joe Biden's election and his efforts to reach across the aisle to Democrats.

With 65% of the vote counted, Miller had 59% to Davis, 41%.

Among others: