VP Harris Dodges Criticism of Dems Funding GOP Candidates to Beat

After defending President Joe Biden against criticism he is being politically divisive, Vice President Kamala Harris dodged questions about whether Democrats should be spending money to help fund certain Republicans in their midterm primaries.

NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked the vice president if it was appropriate for the Democrat Party to fund primary campaigns of Republicans they feel would be easier to beat in the November general election campaigns.

"I'm not going to tell people how to run their campaigns," Harris told Todd, who feared Democrats might have helped more conservative, America First Republicans ultimately reach office.

Pressed by Todd, Harris merely repeated her remarks.

"I'm not going to tell people how to run their campaigns, Chuck," she said, adding, "I know that it is best to let a candidate, along with their advisers, let them make the decision based on what they believe is in the best interest of their state. I'm not going to tell people what to do that way."

Todd reframed the question as: "You're not worried that this reflects poorly on the Democrats?"

Harris again dodged.

"I think that what we have to focus on is that in 60 days as of this interview, in less than two months, we are looking at a midterm election in which so much is on the line," Harris said, spinning the conversation to issues important to Democrats.

Todd's fear comes from reporting that Democrats had spent $44 million on conservative candidates in five states – California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maryland – reportedly with the design of getting the most beatable candidate for Democrats in the general election, according to OpenSecrets.com.