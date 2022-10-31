Poll: Walker Leads Warnock One Week From Election Day

The last Atlanta Journal-Constitution Poll before Election Day shows Republican Herschel Walker leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Walker leads Warnock by one percentage point, 46% to 45%, according to the survey conducted by the University of Georgia. Meanwhile, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver garnered 5% of the vote.

The poll of 1,022 likely voters was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27. It has a plus or minus 3.1-percentage-point margin of error.

It comes after a turbulent October month for both candidates. Walker was accused of encouraging two different women to get abortions during their relationships, with his son Christian Walker taking the side of his accusers in a viral Twitter thread.

On the other hand, Warnock was lambasted for allegedly pushing to evict several tenants from property owned by Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church over a two-year period, the Washington Free-Beacon reported.

Warnock, who still serves as senior pastor, had publicly supported a pandemic-related eviction moratorium at the time. And before the story broke, the Democratic incumbent had been leading in most polls.

According to RealClearPolitics, Walker has led in four of six major polls since Oct. 16, tying one of them. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 16, Walker had been trailing in every single one.

Part of Walker’s recent success could also be attributed to his Oct. 14 debate performance.

The Hill recognized a key takeaway from the debate as Walker frequently going “on offense, pummeling Warnock as a rubber stamp for President [Joe] Biden’s agenda and an out-of-touch politician.”