Gallup Poll: Enthusiasm About Midterms Down From 2018

Americans are giving less thought to this year's midterms and are less enthusiastic about voting than they were in the last such elections four years ago, according to a Gallup survey released on Tuesday.

In the poll, 49% of Americans say they have given "quite a lot" of thought to the congressional elections, down from 54% in 2018, which was a historic high turnout for a midterm.

Gallup notes, however, that the percentage showing "quite a lot" of thought is average for most midterm elections, which has been 48% since 1994.

In addition, the latest poll shows that 2% have given the midterms "some" thought, while 44% have given the elections "only a little."

Other results from the survey include:

By party affiliation, 57% of both Republicans and Democrats surveyed are giving the elections this year "quite a lot" of thought. As is typical, far fewer independents, in this survey 37%, say the same.

Gallup research has shown that the amount of thought given to an election is a key predictor of turnout, with turnout being higher when more people indicate they are giving a significant level of thought to an election.

In the poll, 46% of Americans are enthusiastic about the midterms, down 18 points from 2018, with 42% saying they are less enthusiastic about the election this time around.

In a measure of enthusiasm, or how well each party thinks they will do in the elections, 57% of Democrats are enthused, compared to 49% of Republicans.

Meanwhile, 35% of independents report more enthusiasm this year. Although that is 16 points lower than four years ago, it is essentially about the average with the 1994-2014 readings for the group.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 3-20 among 1,009 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.