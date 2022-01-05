USA Today Poll: GOP Loses Lead in Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans have lost their lead on a generic congressional ballot after having held an 8-point advantage in the same survey in November, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Democrats outpaced Republicans on a generic ballot by a 39% to 37% advantage, with the percentage of undecided voters increasing substantially to 24%, from 16% in November.

The poll appears to be a warning sign for Republican as the midterm campaign season kicks off in earnest with the new year.

Surveys before this one have consistently been putting the GOP on a pace to reclaim control of Congress in the elections this November, where the Republicans need to pick up only five House seats for a majority and just one seat to take control of the Senate.

The survey is, however, by no means all good news for Democrats, as President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to be low at 40%, although it went up two percentage points from November. However, 62% of respondents in the survey said that Biden is not a strong leader.

The poll also demonstrates a wide variety of views on the president’s Build Back Better Act, a sweeping social spending bill that is currently stalled in the Senate after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he would not support it due to its scope and size after the legislation passed the House

According to the poll, 38% said the president should move on from the legislation, while 34% want Biden to keep up the attempt to pass it. Another 21% said the president should scale back the legislation.

The poll was carried out among 1,000 registered voters between December 27-30, with a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points.