NBC Poll: Democrat Enthusiasm Rising Ahead of Midterms

The last national NBC News poll of this year’s midterms found enthusiasm among Democrats is starting to pick up.

Democrats have pulled even with Republicans in enthusiasm, although dissatisfaction with President Biden and the state of the country remains.

Forty-eight percent of likely voters say they prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress, while 47% prefer a Republican-controlled Congress. Previously, the October polling found 48% preferred a GOP-controlled congress versus 47% who wanted Democrats to control. The shift is well within the poll’s margin of error.

Registered voters remained tied at 47% to 47%, similar to last month’s polling, where Democrats held a 1-point lead.

Seventy-three percent of Democrats and Republicans expressed a high interest in the midterms. October’s NBC News poll had Republicans leading by 9 points, 78% to 69%.

Forty-four percent of voters approve of President Biden, while 53% disapprove. More than 70% of the U.S. think the country is headed in the wrong direction, with 81% saying they are “very” or “somewhat” dissatisfied with the economy.

Forty-seven percent say they want a “great deal” of change in the direction in which the country is led. Those numbers are higher than Donald Trump's 44% and Barack Obama’s 41% for their first midterms.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies said, “President Biden and the Democrats are in for a miserable election.”

McInturff, along with Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt and his team at Hart Research Associates, conducted the aforementioned survey.

“The Democrats have to run way ahead of the president to win a statewide race,” said McInturff. “I would expect to see a large number of losses in the House and possibly a switch in control of the Senate.”

The margin of error for the Nov. 3-5 poll of 1,000 register voters is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

