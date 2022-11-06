Insider Advantage Poll: Laxalt, Lombardo, Take Lead in Nevada

Republicans Adam Laxalt, who is running for Senate, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, lead their Nevada Democrat opponents, according to an AmericanGreatness/InsiderAdvantage poll, as they approach the final stretch of the 2022 midterms.

Laxalt, Nevada's former attorney general, widened his lead against Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, with 49.8% of likely voters supporting him, compared to Cortez Masto's 43.8%.

As for the governor race, Lombardo is pacing Democrat incumbent Steve Sisolak 48.7% to 43.5%.

The poll was conducted Friday with a margin of error of ± 4.2%.

For the Democratic Party, Nevada is a crucial battleground state for maintaining control of the Senate. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama made an appearance in a Las Vegas high school gymnasium, the Nevada Independent reported.

Alluding to the Senate race, the former president praised Cortez-Masto for going "after Big Oil" and "high gas prices" and for taking on the "pharmaceutical companies'" high drug prices. "Your Nevada Democratic senator," Obama added, "also went after Laxalt." Laxalt worked as the Trump campaign's Nevada co-chair in 2020 in "efforts to overturn the results of the last election."