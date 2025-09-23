WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: midterms | house majority | tariffs | democrats | republicans | shutdown | ads

Dem Ad Campaign to Target GOP Over Tariffs, Shutdown

By    |   Tuesday, 23 September 2025 10:49 AM EDT

A Democrat-aligned nonprofit is set to launch a $3 million ad campaign targeting 10 vulnerable Republicans that focuses on the impact of tariffs and a looming government shutdown, Politico first reported on Tuesday.

"House Republicans are breaking their promises and making life more expensive for everyone," said House Majority Forward President Mike Smith. "From tariffs to healthcare cuts to threatening a government shutdown, Republicans are hell-bent on causing chaos."

One such ad goes after Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., and highlights the impact the Trump administration's tariffs have had on everyday items.

"They promised to lower prices, but you're not imagining it — Republican tariffs are making everything more expensive," the voice-over says while showing imagery of grocery stores and the trickle-down cost of tariffs. "Juan Ciscomani voted to let [President Donald] Trump make tariffs even worse and voted to make healthcare even more expensive. Now, Republicans in Congress are threatening to shut down the government, causing economic chaos."

The other Republicans to be targeted include:

  • Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.
  • Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo.
  • Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa
  • Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa
  • Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich.
  • Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.
  • Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa.
  • Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.
  • Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.

Recent polls have shown the majority of Americans disapprove of the Trump tariffs, although the president still maintains positive numbers on crime and the border.

While Trump was scheduled to meet with Democrat leadership later this week to discuss the impending shutdown, he posted on Tuesday that the meeting will not happen.

"After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


