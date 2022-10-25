Chair McDaniel: Why the RNC Has No Choice But to Sue Google

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has sued Google to prove what conservatives have already known: Big Tech discriminates against Republicans. Period.

Specifically, Google is interfering in the democratic process by suppressing our communications with voters. Google censors our get-out-the-vote emails, which go to those Republicans opting to receive them.

Those email sends contain critical information: how to find polling locations and how to vote. Enough is enough. Big Tech has been biased against the GOP for far too long.

Now is the time for the RNC to take Google to court.

This should not come as a surprise to Google, we have raised this issue with them repeatedly; we've tried working with them in good faith to solve this problem, but we have not been able to reach a solution.

How did we get here?

A non-partisan study from North Carolina State University in March 2021 showed Google suppresses our emails at a rate 820% higher than they do Democratic Party emails.

Here at the RNC, we've been tracking this activity over the past 10 months.

Unsurprisingly, it's like clockwork. For most of the month, 90% of our emails reach users' inboxes. Then, over the last few days of each month, that inboxing rate drops to 0% as Google intentionally shuts off our channel of communication with our supporters.

Such Big Tech bias has real-world impacts.

Early voting is now underway in 26 states.

Since early voting began, Google has suppressed over 40 million fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails, including 1 million GOTV (according to Ballotpedia.org, "a coordinated effort by a political party or campaign to mobilize voters emails.") which, again, are intended to make it easier to vote for our supporters.

This means that Republican voters are not getting information from their chosen political party as votes that will determine America's future are being cast.

Google actively throws-up roadblocks for Americans who want to take part in the democratic process.

It's important to note that Google does this at a far higher rate than its competitors.

North Carolina State University's study found that Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo, two similar platforms, do not route GOP emails to spam at anywhere near the same disproportionate rate that Google does.

In fact, both Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo send Democratic emails to spam slightly more than Republican emails.

In other words, Google's rampant email suppression is a bug, not a feature.

We filed an FEC complaint alongside the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) in May, but Google's suppression continued.

We had no choice but to file this lawsuit on behalf of our voters.

Americans do not need Big Tech oligarchs to insert themselves into the political discourse, promoting one side over the other.

Massive corporations run uniformly by Democrats have no right to choose which political appeals reach Republican voters and which don't.

Bias from social media platforms against Republicans is nothing new.

But actively suppressing crucial get-out-the-vote emails is unacceptable censorship, and it proves bias beyond a reasonable doubt; totally crossing the line into real-world electioneering.

If we stand idly by as a powerful company like Google does election legwork for the Democratic party, where does it end?

With the 2022 midterm elections in just a couple of weeks, Big Tech oligarchs should not be complicating the voting process for their own partisan gain.

This lawsuit is also a reminder of why it's so important to elect Republicans: with a Republican U.S. House and U.S. Senate, Big Tech will finally be held accountable for its rampant censorship of conservatives nationally.

Don't let Silicon Valley get in between you and your vote.

Come November, let's elect a new generation of conservative leaders who will put an end to this blatant bias.

Ronna McDaniel has been chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan GOP (2015-2017).