Poll: Half of Americans Worry About Economic Troubles, Not Abortion

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found about half of Americans think the economy or inflation, not abortion, are the most pressing issues going into the midterm elections.

Twenty-six percent identify the economy as the most critical issue, while 23% cite inflation.

Nearly three out of four Republicans say America’s economic woes are their main priorities, in contrast to the 29% of Democrats who hold the same belief.

Among independents, 49% point to inflation and the economy.

Forty-five percent of Black Americans and 47% of Hispanic Americans prioritize the economy and inflation.

The real difference lies in gun violence, where only 4% of white America list it as the most important of issues compared to 15% of Hispanic Americans and 17% of Black Americans.

Issues of the economy and inflation are likely to drive voters toward Republicans, who have been clamoring over the Biden administration’s federal spending, the price at the pump and inflation.

Democrats had hoped the recent decision by the Supreme Court on abortion would provide an avenue for voter turnout in their favor, but abortion has taken a backseat to the economy and inflation.

One in five Americans say the abortion issue makes no difference in their voting decision, with higher indifference among independents.

Less than half of registered voters would support a candidate favoring abortion, with 33% saying they would support one who favors limited abortion except to protect the mother’s life.

According to the poll, 61% of Americans think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while only 37% think it should be illegal. Pollsters note that most Americans fall somewhere in the middle.

Looking at the issue more closely, 34% say abortion should be legal in most cases, and another 30% say it should be illegal in most cases, with only 7% favoring an outright ban on abortion.

The abortion issue has appeared to be hotly contested in the wake of the striking down of Roe v. Wade, but it still trails the matters of the economy and inflation.

On a less partisan note, half the country was found not to care if the party that controls Congress and the White House were to change. Nineteen percent said it would be better to have a president from one political party and for Congress to be controlled by the other.

Under a third would prefer the same party controlling both branches — a number that is driven by the 47% of Democrats who wish to control both.

Independents, at 55%, say it’s no difference.

