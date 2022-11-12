Sen. Rick Scott: GOP Voters Didn't Show up

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott on Friday lamented low GOP turnout on Election Day, saying that the 2022 midterm was a "complete disappointment."

"Here's what happened to us: Election Day, our voters didn't show up, we didn't get enough voters," Scott told Fox News. "It was a complete disappointment."

The Florida senator also said Republicans "didn't have enough of a positive message.

"We said everything about how bad the Biden agenda was — it's bad, the Democrats are radical, but we have to have a plan of what we stand for."

In the time leading up to the election, there was growing rhetoric that Republicans were expected to make significant gains in the House and the Senate as Americans struggled with inflation, and the high price of gas and food.

But as of Saturday morning, neither the House nor the Senate is known to rest in either party's control.