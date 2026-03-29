50,000 Troops Now Stationed in Middle East

More than 50,000 troops are stationed in the Middle East as the war in Iran heads into its second month.

The number is 10,000 more troops than usual and comes after 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors arrived in the region, The New York Times reported.

The Marines come from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Pentagon also deployed 2,000 soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East.

Officials said President Donald Trump is considering whether to launch a larger attack as he weighs options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,

The strait, which is used to transport 20% of the world's oil, has been closed since the U.S. and Israel launched their war against Iran at the end of February.

A military official told the Times the Army paratroopers will be within striking distance of Iran and could be used to seize Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub.

The paratroopers could also be deployed for other ground operations with the Marines, the official told the Times.

The number of troops no longer includes the 4,500 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

The carrier left the region on Monday and sailed to Crete before continuing to Croatia.

Military experts said 50,000 troops would be a small number for a major land operation, noting Israel used 300,000 troops when it invaded the Gaza Strip in October 2023 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq began with 250,000 ground troops.

The experts said taking over a country with 93 million people would not be feasible with only 50,000 troops.