Biden Speaks With Middle East Leaders After Hostage Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 05:37 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with leaders from Israel, Qatar and Egypt after Hamas and Israel finalized an agreement to release 50 Israeli women and children in exchange for 150 jailed Palestinians.

The conversations concerned "the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7 and the latest developments in the region," the White House said, according to AFP.

The deal, brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt, was made public as fighting intensified in central neighborhoods of Gaza City. Egypt's state-run Qahera TV channel said the truce would take effect Thursday morning local time.

It caps weeks of fitful indirect negotiations and sets the stage for a tense period that could determine the course of the war, which was set off by Hamas' Oct. 7 raid, where Hamas and other militant groups abducted some 240 hostages and killed at least 1,200 people. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict according to health authorities.

Israel, Hamas and Qatar have released different details of the agreement, but those details do not appear to contradict each other.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

