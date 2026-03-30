Mich. Dem Senate Candidate Sidesteps Stance on Iran War

A Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan told campaign staff he planned to avoid taking a public position on the killing of Iran's supreme leader, citing concerns about how the issue would be received by voters in Dearborn, a key community.

According to audio of a campaign call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Abdul El-Sayed said he did not want to comment on the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes started Feb. 28.

"I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today," El-Sayed said. "So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all."

He told advisers that if pressed by reporters, he would shift attention away from the issue and instead criticize President Donald Trump.

El-Sayed also advised his team to reject arguments that the killing was justified, saying the campaign should maintain what he described as the "moral high ground."

The Beacon reported that the remarks came during a March 1 strategy call, one day after the strike that killed Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989 and oversaw its government and military policies.

Dearborn, which has a large Muslim population, was referenced during the discussion as a factor shaping the campaign's response.

During the call, El-Sayed and his team discussed messaging on the conflict and U.S. involvement overseas.

He suggested criticizing Israel and pro-Israel political influence as part of the campaign's approach, while some advisers expressed caution.

El-Sayed defended the approach, saying he was prepared to make direct arguments about U.S. foreign policy and political influence.

The Senate race in Michigan includes multiple Democratic candidates ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, with differing views on U.S. policy in the Middle East.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow has criticized U.S. involvement in the conflict, while Rep. Haley Stevens has pointed to Iran's role in global instability and called for congressional oversight of military action.

El-Sayed has made opposition to U.S. support for Israel a central issue in his campaign, including in public appearances and media interviews.

The campaign discussion reflects internal deliberations over how to address a high-profile foreign policy event while balancing political considerations in the state.