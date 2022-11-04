GOP's Barrett to Newsmax: Michigan Voters Want War Hawks Out of Office

Michigan Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett, a current state senator, sees minimal downside in Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. crossing party lines to endorse his opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., for the 7th district race in Tuesday's midterm elections.

After all, it's the same Cheney who led the House committee's Jan. 6, 2021, investigations against former President Donald Trump, and subsequently lost her reelection campaign in the Wyoming Republican primary ... by nearly 65,000 votes.

Plus, Michigan's 7th Congressional District has a pro-Trump track record.

"[Cheney's endorsement] has done nothing but energize the Republicans in this district, along with independent voters," Barrett told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"Voters are sick and tired of this war-hawk machine in Washington that intends to send more troops into battle," said Barrett, while adding "the Cheney family never saw a war opportunity where they couldn't send other people's kids to fight."

Barrett has secured the endorsement of Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman and presidential candidate who recently left the Democratic Party.

And Barrett — who just concluded a 22-year stint in the United States Army — revealed that Gabbard has plenty of experience in dealing with Slotkin.

Gabbard recently said, according to Barrett: "Elissa Slotkin is the embodiment of everything that's wrong in Washington, with the permanent war-hawk-feeding machine."

Barrett added: "I don't want any more [American] troops fighting in these endless wars that have been going on for the last two decades. ... I want to keep America safe, and keep our troops out of foreign entanglements."

The Barrett-Slotkin battle has been contentious ... and expensive.

According to Open Secrets, via The Center Square, as of Oct. 19, Slotkin has already spent nearly $8.5 million of her war chest, and also has $2.43 million of cash on hand.

Barrett, in turn, has reportedly spent $2.4 million on his campaign.

"We need all the energy we can get," says Barrett, "and we're on the verge of flipping the entire state."

