Michigan Republicans See Easy Wins, Mostly With Trump Backing

Michigan Republicans were seeing quick wins in Tuesday House races, especially those who received the endorsements of former President Donald Trump and who voted against his impeachment.

Incumbent Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., was declared the winner against Michelle Donovan soon after the polls closed with almost 80% support by Decision Desk HQ. McClain had Trump's endorsement and voted against impeachment.

Incumbent Rep. John James, R-Mich., endorsed by Trump, has been declared the quick winner over Tony Marcinkewciz in Michigan's 10th District with more than 90% support. James had Trump's support and voted against impeachment.

Incumbent Rep. Mark Ambrose, R-Mich., has been declared the winner in Michigan's 11th District over Matthew DenOtter. Ambrose was not endorsed by Trump, and did not vote for impeachement.

Incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., was the winner of his U.S. House District 1 primary after running unopposed. Bergman did not vote to impeach former Trump. He was not endorsed by Trump.

Incumbent Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., won the U.S House District 2 primary after running unapposed. He was endorsed by Trump and voted against impeachment.

Incumbent Rep. Mark Ambrose, R-Mich., has been declared the winner in Michigan's 11th District over Matthew DenOtter. Ambrose was not endorsed by Trump, and did not vote for impeachement

Martell Bivings, R-Mich., ran unopposed in Michigan's 13th District and has moved on to November's general election.

On the Democratic side, Decision Desk HQ projects incumbent Rashida Tlaib winner of the party's nomination for U.S. House District 12 Haley Stevens winner of the nomination for U.S. House District 11.