×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan | election official | covid 19 | death

Michigan Election Official Who Refused to Certify Biden 2020 Win Dies of COVID

Michigan Election Official Who Refused to Certify Biden 2020 Win Dies of COVID
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 December 2021 05:04 PM

A local election official for Wayne County, Michigan, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election has died due to COVID-19, the The Independent reports.

William Hartmann, a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, died this week at the age of 63, a spokesperson for the Michigan Republican Party told the news channel WDIV Local 4. Hartmann and another Republican member of the canvass board entered the national news after they voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden, though Hartmann and the other GOP member reversed course later the same night.

Hartmann said at the time that he changed his mind after being assured that a statewide audit of the election would take place.

Michigan's office of the Secretary of State conducted a statewide audit of the 2020 election, finding some minor errors among the absentee ballots, none of which had a meaningful effect on the results of any race, either state, local or national.

"Over the last several months, the state Bureau of Elections has worked with local clerks to conduct more audits than ever before in our state's history, and each has reaffirmed the accuracy, security and integrity of the November 2020 election," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in March, according to the Independent.

"We've responded to every question and claim and the evidence is clear. It is time for leaders across the political spectrum to tell their constituents the truth, that our election was the most secure in history, and the results accurately reflect the will of Michigan's voters," she added.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A local election official for Wayne County, Michigan, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election has died due to COVID-19, the Independent reports. William Hartmann, a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, died this week at the age...
michigan, election official, covid 19, death
271
2021-04-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved