Tags: michigan | drag queen | schoolchildren

Michigan's First Openly Gay AG: 'A Drag Queen for Every School'

Michigan's First Openly Gay AG: 'A Drag Queen for Every School'

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:16 PM

Michigan's first openly gay attorney general says there should be ''a drag queen for every school.''

Speaking at a civil rights summit Wednesday in Lansing, the state capital, Attorney General Dana Nessel said, according to reporting from The Detroit News' Craig Mauger, that ''drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun.''

She added that there should be a ''drag queen for every school.''

Matt DePerno, the Republican candidate for attorney general, decried Nessel's comments.

''Dana Nessel continues to show just how completely out of touch she is with Michiganders,'' DePerno said in a statement.

''Students in the third grade are behind on their reading, our test scores are some of the worst in the country thanks to these disastrous COVID lockdowns and she calls for drag shows for kindergartners,'' DePerno added.

Tudor Dixon, Michigan's Republican candidate for governor, also criticized Nessel, tweeting: ''Attorney General Dana Nessel 'proudly' announced she is coming for our kids. When I am governor, schools will answer to local parents, not progressive activists, drag queens, and trans-supremacists. The days of radical activist politicians sexualizing our kids are over.''

In recent weeks, in North Dallas, the ''Drag the Kids to Pride'' event, held at the Mr. Misster gay nightclub, drew controversy after images surfaced of children watching and tipping drag queens.

Michigan's first openly gay attorney general says there should be ''a drag queen for every school.''
Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:16 PM
