Former First Lady Michelle Obama: 'Not Interested in Politics'

Former first lady Michelle Obama said being a mom has resulted in her no longer being interested in politics.

The former first lady, whose husband, Barack Obama, completed his second presidential term in January 2017, told podcaster Kylie Kelce that her daughters are her top priority now.

"I was so glad when we got out of the White House," Michelle Obama said on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast released Thursday.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she said of daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23. "They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to, you know, carve out their own identity but they got a lot of practice in those years in the White House."

Despite having been mentioned as a potential Democratic Party presidential candidate, Michelle Obama said she has no interest in running for office.

"When people ask me, would I ever run, the answer is no," she told Kelce before adding that people who suggest her for public office "have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."

The former first lady again invoked her daughters when explaining why she would not entertain thoughts of campaigning for elected office.

"Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves," she said. "It's like, OK, I think we've done enough."

"They've already served their time," she added. "It would be unthinkable."

With her daughters being teenagers during the Obama White House years, Michelle Obama said she wanted to make sure the girls turned out "normal." One example she gave was letting the girls drive after they got their licenses.

Michelle Obama earned headlines when she did not accompany her husband to former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration, both in January.

Media outlets have questioned the state of the Obamas' marriage after those two events and after Michelle Obama missed a Los Angeles Clippers NBA game that her 63-year-old husband attended earlier this month.